PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million off a scratch-off ticket.

Fahmin Ali, 38, of Miramar claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahasse, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Wein purchased his winning ticket from Columbus Food and Beverage Store, located at 9061 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Pines.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million– the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

