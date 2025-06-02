MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Miramar are responding to an unusual standoff after a man climbed a pole, and he’s refusing to come down—an act officials say mirrors a similar incident he staged two years ago.

An adult male created a perch seven-and-a-half feet up on a traffic control pole on State Road 7 and Miramar Parkway.

He is believed to be the same man that climbed onto a fire truck at the same intersection in 2023, refusing to come down for hours.

Aside from a slight onlooker delay, no traffic appears to be impeded at this time.

