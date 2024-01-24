FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar man charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer during an illegal traffic stop appeared in court.

The suspect, 29-year-old Davonte Thompson faced a judge, Wednesday morning.

“Good morning, you’re charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer,” said a judge.

Thompson was arrested on Tuesday in Pembroke Pines after, police said, he pretended to be an officer.

“I do find probable cause,” the judge said.

According to police, Thompson was driving an SUV when he pulled a driver over in the parking lot of a TD Bank on Pines Boulevard.

Investigators said that he then produced a stolen badge from Louisiana and called 911 himself to report a reckless driver.

When real officers arrived at the scene, they arrested Thompson and wrote in their report that he “…was not a police officer and that he used a stolen police badge to illegally conduct the traffic stop.”

The court noted that Thompson had no record prior to this incident.

“I see no criminal history, so I’m not recommending as high bond as I normally would,” the judge said.

Thompson remains behind bars and his bond was set to $2,500.

