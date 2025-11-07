MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old man accused of killing his mother’s Chihuahua mix has been charged with animal cruelty, Miramar Police said Friday.

According to investigators, the suspect, identified as U-One Forever Smith, was arrested Thursday night after officers responded to the 7600 block of Miramar Parkway following reports of a man harming the family pet and threatening his mother.

When officers arrived, they found the dog, named Lucy, dead in the backyard with puncture wounds around her neck.

Police said the dog’s owner — Smith’s mother — called 911 after witnessing the attack.

Broward County Animal Control officers were called to assist at the scene. They removed the dog’s body from the property.

Smith was booked into the Broward County Jail. He faces one count of animal cruelty causing death of an animal.

