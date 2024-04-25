MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar introduced its groundbreaking Safehouse Program on Thursday, transforming all five of its fire rescue stations into safe havens for residents encountering various forms of abuse.

This initiative, the first of its kind in the state, offers support and a secure sanctuary for those affected by situations ranging from human trafficking to domestic and violence-related crises. Vice Mayor Alexandria P. Davis emphasized the city’s proactive stance at the unveiling.

“Rather than just saying there is nothing we can do, We can provide these safe houses for folks whether you are being human trafficked,” she said. “Whether it’s abuse from a domestic situation or a violence situation.They come here. They open up the fire station, and they lock it down immediately.”

At each fire station, individuals or families in crisis can seek refuge, report abuse, and receive medical treatment. A “comfort box” containing blankets, stuffed animals, basic necessities, and a book is available to help ease the process for those affected.

“When an individual arrives at this station, they will be taken to a safe location and work with our partners in [the police departments] and social services, to find the resource they need,” said Tara Smith, a Fire Administration Officer. “While they are within our care, we have a box of comfort items that help ease the process.”

The program also addresses concerns about anonymity and safety. QR codes placed outside each station allow individuals to seek help discreetly. Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss noted the importance of providing a non-threatening environment.

“One of the things that happen is when people are in fear, they don’t want to come to the police department,” he stated. “This provides an opportunity not only to see all the resources in one place but gives a safe place away from the situation.”

Officials acknowledge that taking the first step to seek help can be the most challenging aspect, but the Safehouse Program aims to simplify this process.

“If you are afraid to report them to the police department, come over to our fire station,” said Vice Mayor Davis. “We will provide the resources you need and make sure we lock down the station, and others will be on hand, but you’ll find this is safe place for you.”

This initiative represents Miramar’s commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for all its residents, focusing on empowerment and community protection.

