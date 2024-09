MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a home in Miramar.

Firefighters responded just after 11 a.m., and quickly put out the flames near Southwest 64th Avenue and 34th Street.

An aerial view shows parts of the roof damaged with smoke still coming out.

It’s unclear what started the fire. No reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.