Miramar hosts donation drive for people impacted by St. Vincent volcano

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together to lend a helping hand to victims affected by a natural disaster in the Caribbean.

Miramar officials on Monday announced the city is holding a donation drive for people impacted by the volcanic eruptions in the island of St. Vincent.

At least 20,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes and are living in shelters with no clean water.

Those who would like to help can drop off supplies at any Miramar Fire Rescue station from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Organizers said what’s most needed are nonperishable items, water, disposable face masks and hygiene products.

