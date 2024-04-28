MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city raised awareness and made strides toward acceptance this weekend, as it celebrated Autism Acceptance Month with a special event.

There was something for everyone at Saturday’s Autism Community Resource Walk and Fair.

The free event, held at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex on Miramar Parkway, provided educational tools to parents and guardians, as well as much needed support.

Local leaders said they hope to continue the event annually.

