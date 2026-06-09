MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Local construction trade businesses will have a chance to get in on one of South Florida’s most anticipated development projects at a free contractor fair this week.

The Miramar Cove Contractor Fair takes place on Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Miramar Commission Chambers, 2300 Civic Center Place.

The event is part of the city’s Business Industry Development Program and is open to a wide range of trades professionals, including plumbers, electricians, builders, roofers, painters, landscapers, HVAC technicians, asphalt operators, aluminum and iron workers, doors and windows installers, project schedulers and cost controllers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with Stiles Construction, learn how to pre-qualify for the Miramar Cove project and position their firms to bid on upcoming work.

Contractors are encouraged to bring a copy of their firm’s Capability Statement.

Registration is available here.

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