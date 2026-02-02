MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar home went up in flames overnight after the homeowner turned on the heater during this weekend’s cold snap.

The fire broke out along the 2900 block of Buttonwood Avenue, early Monday morning.

Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at around 3:30 a.m. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames.

7News cameras captures a hole in the roof of the home.

Homeowner Hansy Aguste spoke to 7News about the incident.

“Earlier my wife said she was cold, so I put the heater on for her, I put the heater on for her,” he said.

After he saw flames, Aguste said, he attempted to use his own hose to try and put them out. He said that this is only the second time he’s ever used the home’s heater.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

