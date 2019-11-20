Miramar high school student arrested after pushing teacher

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old Miramar high school student has been arrested after pushing his teacher.

The incident occurred at Whispering Pines School located at 3609 South Douglas Road, Tuesday.

According to police, Eric Herr was having difficulties in the classroom and became disruptive.

As his teacher attempted to calm Herr down, he threw a chair and walked out of the classroom.

After the victim called the other teachers for help, Herr returned to the classroom and forcefully pushed him twice, which caused him to hit the wall.

Additional staff intervened and stopped Herr from further hurting his teacher by restraining him.

Herr was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a public/private education employee and domestic battery.

He’s being held on a $9,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.