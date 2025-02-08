LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools named this year’s top educator at a ceremony held in Lauderhill.

Richard Lamarre was chosen as the 2025 Caliber Awards Teacher of the Year at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, Friday night.

One of five finalists for this year’s award, Lamarre has spent all 10 years of his teaching career at Miramar High School, where he is a chemistry and science instructor.

Lamarre said he prides himself on being a positive influence in his students’ lives and pushes them to become the scholars he knows they are capable of becoming.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.