Miramar gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint shares ordeal

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A clerk at a gas station in Miramar is speaking out hours after, he said, he was robbed at gunpoint while on the job.

Jorge, who did not disclose his last name, said he came under the gun shortly after starting his shift at the Marathon station on Miramar Parkway and Southwest 64th Avenue, early Friday morning.

“He was really fast. All I could think was, ‘I gotta make it alive,'” he said.

Surveillance video captured the subject pointing a gun at the employee.

“I was actually nervous because he looked nervous, and I saw that he had his finger in the trigger,” said Jorge.

The security footage captured the man standing inside the store shortly after it opened.

Jorge said he waved at him and asked for help to find something.

“I said, OK. That’s part of my job, customer service,” he said.

But seconds after Jorge opened the door, the gunman shoved him to the register and grabbed all the cash inside.

Jorge said the robber had his gun pointed at him the entire time.

“All I was thinking is that I gotta keep it cool, because if I argue with him or talk to him, if I tell him something that he don’t like, I was thinking that he was going to shoot me,” he said.

Police said the subject may have been involved in additional robberies and a carjacking.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

