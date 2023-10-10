MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters rushed to the scene of a car crash when a person was trapped inside their vehicle.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Miramar Parkway.

Fire rescue crews were able to remove the trapped driver from the mangled vehicle.

It remains unclear if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.