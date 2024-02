WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Miramar Fire Rescue captain was arrested after being accused of drinking and driving.

Trond Welters was charged with two counts of DUI with property damage and leaving the scene of a crash.

The wreck happened on Monday in Weston.

Welters has been with Miramar Fire Rescue for 38 years. It’s unclear what his current job status is.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.