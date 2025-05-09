MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out at a home in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along the 6600 block of Boxwood Drive, near Hibiscus Place, at around 9:40 a.m. on Friday.

7Skyforce captured a hole in the roof of the home, which is under renovation.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

