Miramar family of boy who died of brain cancer gifted hurricane impact windows, doors

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Local organizations came together to help a family in Miramar who lost their child to brain cancer.

Five-year-old Jakey Duque died last June after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG.

On Saturday, his parents, Karen and Orlando Duque, received a much-needed helping hand before the start of hurricane season, in honor of National Brain Tumor Awareness Month.

“Once we heard about this family, and the challenges that they were going through and they’ve been through, we knew this was the right choice for us to be a part of,” said Jonathan Rodriguez, CEO of ASP SuperHome. “What we did was replace all the windows, all the windows in this home, their old, non-impact windows. If a hurricane comes, typically, they’re going to need to have to put up boards or shutters. With this product, this new impact window and door technology, it’s all tested for hurricanes.”

In addition to the new doors and windows, the family also received a $1,500 check from Ygrene.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.