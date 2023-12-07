MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders tackled a house fire in Miramar, Thursday morning.

Miramar Fire Rescue arrived just before 3:15 a.m. when they quickly extinguished the blaze. Cellphone footage revealed the intensity of the flames and billowing smoke.

The residence, housing a family of eight to 10 people and their cat, was affected, but all occupants emerged unharmed.

A firefighter, commenting on the incident, suggested an electrical origin, emphasizing the ongoing investigation with the state fire marshal.

As of 7 a.m., fire crews remained on-site, continuing their examination.

While the house isn’t a total loss, the family cannot return until authorities deem the structure safe.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.