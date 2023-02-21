MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar is doing more than lending a helping hand to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

It’s handing over the keys to four old squad cars cars — donating them to the island nation.

“Typically we would auction these vehicles off,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, “but it was a great opportunity for us to partner and continue further relationships with the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.”

The donation comes after a request from Bahamian government officials.

The City of Miramar has been working to help the Bahamas since the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

