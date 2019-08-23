Miramar college student disappears after trip to DeLand

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police need help finding 20-year-old college student Valentina Arango, who has been missing since Sunday.

At around noon Sunday, Arango left her home in a blue 2015 Toyota Yaris and arrived at Stetson University Hatter Hall in DeLand, Florida, five hours later, according to the GPS on her phone.

The last transaction on Arango’s debit card was made at a Sunco Gas Station in DeLand the same day.

Missing Endangered Adult: If anyone has seen or heard from Valentina Arango, please contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000 (and press 0). #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/sY1qxejJVh — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) August 23, 2019

No one could verify Arango being at either location physically, said police, and Tuesday was the last time her mother or anyone else spoke to her.

Police describe Arango as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding Arango’s disappearance or if you have seen or heard from her, call police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.