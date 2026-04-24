MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are conducting an investigation at an apartment complex in Miramar.

7News cameras captured a Miramar Police crime scene van and several cruisers at the Miramar Lakes apartments along North Preserve Way, off Pembroke Road, just after 5 a.m. on Friday.

Officers responded to the complex at around 2:30 a.m. and cordoned off part of it with crime scene tape.

A crime scene investigator with plastic over her shoes was seen walking into an apartment unit, and other investigators were seen heading toward the back of the complex.

It appears detectives are focusing their investigation on one apartment unit, but they have not provided further details at to what may have transpired.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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