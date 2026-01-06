FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles on State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale, city officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the eastbound lanes of SR 84, east of Interstate 95, at around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, where the collision left a tractor-trailer and several vehicles damaged.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units are on the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer and several vehicles in the eastbound lanes of State Road 84 east of I-95.

At this time, some are injured; however, all injuries are minor.

Officials said some people were injured, though all injuries were described as minor. It was not immediately clear how many patients would be transported to the hospital.

Crews are also working to contain and clean up a diesel fuel leak from the tractor-trailer, officials said.

Drivers are warned to expect significant traffic delays in the area of SR 84 and I-95 while emergency crews remain on scene and cleanup efforts continue.

