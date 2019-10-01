Minor injuries reported after SUV crashes into Coral Springs apartment building

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say a driver suffered minor injuries after driving their SUV into an apartment building in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police responded to the apartment complex along Harbor Inn Place, just before 10 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene were an apartment unit’s window could be seen broken as well as damage to the wall.

Officials said the driver complained of chest pains due to the airbags being deployed.

An investigation is currently underway.

