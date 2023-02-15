FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mechanical malfunction caused a driver to strike eight people at a car auction in Lauderdale Lakes, sending the victims to the hospital.

According to investigators, the driver of a Mini Cooper lost control and plowed into a crowd during a live action, just after 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the South Florida Auto Auction facility, located at 3500 NW 21st St.

Authorities said the motorist possibly lost control of the Cooper’s brakes before striking several people.

7SkyForce hovered above the crash scene as first responders loaded victims onto stretchers.

Eight people in total were hurt, and two were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Five others who complained of minor injuries were transported to Florida Medical Center.

One person was also hurt but refused transport.

The rest of the day’s actions were put on hold.

7News has reached out to the business for more information, but they are refusing to comment at this time.

As of Wednesday evening, the conditions of the patients brought in to BHMC as trauma alerts are unknown.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.