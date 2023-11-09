MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida military veteran received a surprise salute.

Lorena Gonzalez of Cutler Bay was gifted a brand new car from Progressive during a ceremony, Wednesday.

The insurance company held its Annual Keys to Progress giveaway in Miramar.

The event shows appreciation to those who served ahead of Veterans Day.

“I’m very grateful for Keys to Progress, for Progressive, for Enterprise, for Mission United, for everyone who took the time to consider me, to look at my application, and to put everything together for us,” Gonzales said.

Gonzalez said that having the car will allow her to spend more time with her children.

More than 80 veterans across the country got a new vehicle on Wednesday.

