FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large military ship has docked in South Florida.

The massive vessel carries supplies such as vehicles, aircraft, combat gear and most importantly, servicemen.

The ship will be officially commissioned on Saturday, and will then be ready for any mission.

The warship weighs 7,000 tons and sits 12 stories high above the water.

It will be used to transport marines, equipment, supplies and will go on missions, which includes humanitarian efforts to provide aid.

This warship will be the first one to be named after the City of Fort Lauderdale because of its historic ties to the city.

“I don’t think I’ve felt more welcomed in any city that I’ve been in,” said Captain James Quaresimo, Commanding Officer in the U.S. Navy. “You walk on the streets here, and there’s a hundred thousand people out there, don’t know you at all, but yet, want to help you out, and it’s just an amazing opportunity when we do go out in town, you can just feel the connection there between us and the city.”

Everything from a hospital to housing for servicemen are right on board the vessel.

After it’s commissioning, it will be on it’s way to Norfolk, and then will be ready to be deployed anywhere.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.