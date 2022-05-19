OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a fresh start in a new home for a family that knows the value of sacrifice.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Helbert Asprilla accepted the keys to his brand new home, Thursday.

The two-story townhouse was given to him by Building Homes for Heroes and JP Morgan Chase.

“You feel peaceful when you walk in, and I think that’s really important because your home is your sanctuary, so initially I just got a sense of peace that came over me,” said Asprilla.

Asprilla served in the Marine Corps for nearly a decade.

“I deployed overseas both to Kosov and to Iraq,” he said.

He returned with severe PTSD that continues to affect his everyday life, placing his goal of homeownership on the back burner.

“Initially, it’s just a dream of homeownership, and I mean, that impacts any family, and so we are just so happy that we get to live that American dream,” said Asprilla.

Director of Construction for Kim Valdyke said Building Homes for Heroes has gifted nearly 300 homes since the program began, and said veterans deserve to live their American dream.

“They wrote a check with their lives when they signed up to be in the military, and when they come home wounded, really they become homeless,” she said.

The Asprilla family checked out every room of their new home, imagining the life they will build there.

“As we walk through the house, we noticed that the appliances are brand-new, the kitchen was so ample, so I just pictured us just kind of living here already, and my son running around,” said Asprilla.

It’s a gift he hopes to one day pass down to the next generation.

“It’s great that we have this home, but I also think about our future,” said Asprilla.

Lowe’s also donated the appliance to the Oakland park townhouse. Building Homes for Heroes said their goal is to get veterans into 400 homes by 2024.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.