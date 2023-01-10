FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.

Some migrants were taken into custody and others took off, as police continue to search for them.

The vessel they arrived on remains off shore.

The ones who have been detained are being treated by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Dive teams have also arrived on the scene.

