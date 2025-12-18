MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Middle school children at a South Florida school were able to get a nice day of fun before they head to their holiday break.

Glades Middle School students in Miramar had their gym turned into a winter wonderland full of toys and goodies.

Staff said seeing the kids happy made it all worth it.

“It’s a lot of work, but in the end it’s totally worth it when I come in and I see the smiles on their faces and they’re having fun, I’m like okay, I know why I’m doing this,” said Natasha Marino a literacy coach at Glades Middle School.

In addition to the students from Glades Middle, around 150 other students from across Miramar were given the chance to join the holiday fun.

