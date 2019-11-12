Middle school students evacuated after strong smell of gas

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A cause for concern was raised at a South Florida middle school.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in Oakland Park where someone reported a strong smell of gas.

Officials traced the source of the leak to a school along Northeast Ninth Avenue and 61st Street.

Students were evacuated to a nearby high school.

The leak has since been fixed.

