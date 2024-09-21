FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reunion six years in the making between a family in Georgia and their beloved Yorkie is being made possible thanks a microchip.

Rocsi’s journey finally came close to an end after being discovered at a stranger’s front door.

“A good Samaritan, a Broward resident, woke up, there were dogs in cages in front of his door,” said Zachary Rinkins with Broward County Animal Care.

Then an animal shelter in Fort Lauderdale made the discovery that would help locate the 13-year-old Yorkie’s family.

“One of our staff members retrieved the dogs, scanned the dogs, and one of the dogs, Rocsi, had a microchip,” said Rinkins.

Because of that microchip, Rocsi is now finally able to find her way home.

This family’s journey to finding Rocsi started six years ago after she disappeared from Kendrick and Jheannette Range’s Fort Lauderdale home.

“We put the kids down, put our stuff down, and then went back out, she was gone,” said Jheannette.

The Ranges relentlessly kept searching for the Yorkie.

“We walked around the streets, calling her name, putting up flyers. We did pretty much everything that we could do, and we just – we got no response,” said Jheannette.

And the timing couldn’t have been worse. Two weeks later, the Range family had a scheduled move to Georgia.

They thought they would never see their sweet Rocsi again.

“We just kind of accepted the fact that we wouldn’t hear from her again,” said Jheannette.

“Again” just happened to be six years later.

Broward County Animal Care reached out to the Ranges and sent them pictures of Rocsi to confirm whether or not she was their dog.

“And we booked plane tickets immediately,” said Jheannette.

On Saturday, this family will be whole once again.

“She was our child before we had children, so it was a big loss. Like, I definitely didn’t realize how sad I was about it until I heard that we got her back,” said Jheannette.

The impending reunion has reignited a positive spirit for this family.

“Keep the faith, and don’t give up hope that things will turn around in your favor,” said Kendrick.

With their story, the Ranges hope others will continue to microchip their pets.

“Definitely microchip your dog, register them, make sure that your information is updated,” said Jheannette.

Kendrick is flying in Saturday to come pick up Rocsi from the shelter. Then he’s back on another flight to bring her back home to the family.

