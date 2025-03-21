MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A baby born at 27 weeks, weighing one pound and nine ounces, gets to go home after nearly spending the first three months of her life in Broward’s Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Baby Kate, a micro-preemie, is beating all the odds. After 80 days of expert care, she is now a healthy five pounds, five ounces.

To celebrate baby Kate’s accomplishment, hospital staff gifted her and her parents a certificate and put a cap and gown on her, signification her “graduation” from NICU. She was also seen wearing a pink onesie saying “peace out NICU. I’m moving with my parents.”

Kate is now home with family in Miramar, ready to start her life outside the hospital, free of any medical complications.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.