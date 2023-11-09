MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman formerly employed by a clinical research facility in Miami Springs is facing charges of grand theft, check deposit with intent to defraud and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, officials said.

According to the Miami Springs Police Department, between March 1, 2020, and Oct. 21, 2022, 41-year-old Nailan Estrada-Jimenez embezzled over $83,000 by mobile depositing 438 checks into her personal bank account.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox