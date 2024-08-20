COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek police arrested a Miami man after finding him unconscious behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Officers found Jose Camacho Turo, 43, around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the 4800 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard, according to authorities.

After waking him, police said they discovered evidence of drug use and conducted a search of the vehicle.

Inside the car, officers found methamphetamine and 18 stolen credit cards, police said. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Homestead.

Camacho Turo was charged with grand theft auto, possession of methamphetamine, and 18 counts of possessing a stolen credit card.

He is being held at the Broward County Jail.

