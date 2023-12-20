‘Tis the season for giving — the Miami Dolphins played Santa at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood and the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

In a festive Tuesday evening, the Miami Dolphins’s Football Unites Program hosted a Christmas event at Hard Rock Stadium. The program organized its annual toy event, where 27 chosen families experienced the joy of the season.

Players traded helmets for Santa hats, serving meals and delivering gifts to spread holiday cheer. Earlier in the day, Dolphins players visited Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, bringing smiles to those spending the holidays away from home.

“I just signed someone’s phone, they’ve been doing this for 3 years now. It’s something I enjoy doing, and I love coming here, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, and all the workers who put in the extra time,” shared Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

In the spirit of giving, the players expressed their joy at being part of this special occasion, making the holiday season brighter for those in need.

