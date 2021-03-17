Miami Dolphins partner with City Furniture to give Tamarac teacher $2,500 furniture shopping spree

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins teamed up with City Furniture to gift a sweet surprise to another exemplary South Florida resident who goes above and beyond for others.

Recipient Betty Shore enjoyed a big shopping spree!

The Broward County educator was given $2,500 to help refurbish her house, which had been destroyed by fire.

Somehow, even after that, she was able to continue teaching her kids remotely.

“So I went and took my laptop to the car. I continued with my class. I can’t believe that the only thing I could think of was I need to keep on teaching. And in the meantime, the department came; I thought they would just look at the smoke and take care of the situation,” Shore said.

The Fins and City Furniture selected Shore and two others as part of their Surprise and Delight series.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.