FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach officer is behind bars in Broward County after being accused of road rage.

Former Officer Frank Celestre was arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which sources told 7News, had to do with a road rage incident on Interstate 75.

The 55-year-old police officer was driving his marked police vehicle when he clashed with another driver near Miramar Parkway.

He’s been charged with offenses like aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

7News reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more details of the incident but hasn’t heard back from them yet.

Miami Beach Police responded to inquiries with the following statements: “On May 28, 2023, the Miami Beach Police Department was made aware of an incident involving one of our officers. The incident was immediately referred to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office for investigation, and the officer was relieved of duty. Our department takes this matter seriously and is fully cooperating with the investigating agency.”

As of Tuesday night, Celestre remained in jail. He is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

