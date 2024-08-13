FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - During their second day of school, Broward County students continued to face delays after metal detectors were introduced.

After a chaotic first day, progress is slowly being made at several Broward schools as administrators continue to add more metal detectors and additional entrances.

7News spoke to several students, Tuesday morning.

“Yesterday was just chaotic,” said a student.

“Everybody was frustrated,” said a student.

7Skyforce hovered above Broward High School, where students waited outside in lines.

“It’s still long but it’s not as long as other schools,” said a student.

“I don’t want to be here ’cause we just be standing outside,” said a student. “Yesterday it was hot, it was blazing.”

Broward Superintendent Howard Hepburn on Monday addressed the issues caused by the new metal detectors.

“We want to definitely apologize to our public because we know this is a stressful time, it’s a new routine for students,” Hepburn said.

At 38 campuses in Broward County, students must go through those metal detectors, and with a single entry point, that causes delays.

“I like the idea of it but they didn’t really look at the logistics of it,” said a student.

“I just feel like there should be more metal detector stations at each entrance,” said a student.

“If they were going to put metal detectors, they should have put more than one in one place for every single kid in the school,” said a student.

Superintendent Hepburn said larger high schools, which have caused significant delays, will be receiving additional metal detectors.

Administrators are urging students to pull out any metal objects from their backpacks before they go through a detector, which is what usually causes the long wait times.

