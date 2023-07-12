FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Soccer sensation Lionel Messi arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, solidifying his status as a star in the South Florida region ahead of Inter Miami’s unveiling event scheduled for this weekend.

The Argentinean athlete, who recently clinched a World Cup victory and has been named the World Player of the Year seven times, was caught on camera as he disembarked from a private jet alongside his wife and children.

In anticipation of the arrival of the renowned forward, Inter Miami CF made significant preparations to accommodate the massive crowds expected to welcome Messi to town. Additional seats were installed at DRV PNK Stadium, ensuring that the fervent supporters have ample space to witness their new hero’s performances.

Excitement is running high among fans, as Messi is scheduled to make his debut for the club on July 21.

Messi’s presence in South Florida marks a significant milestone for the region’s soccer scene, further solidifying its status as a global sports destination. His arrival is expected to generate a surge in interest and enthusiasm, bringing new energy to the local soccer community and captivating fans across the nation.

