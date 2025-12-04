FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Florida mother of a 10-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in over five months returned to court as questions continue to swirl about her daughter’s disappearance.

7News cameras captured Passha Davis, dressed in a red prison jumpsuit, as she walked into a Broward County courtroom, Thursday morning.

What happened to Davis’ daughter, Gabrielle Patricia Terrelonge, remains a mystery.

Broward County Circuit Court Judge Kim Theresa Mollica agreed to extend the defendant’s mental health evaluation.

“We’re asking for a two-week reset. She has a felony case,” an attorney told the judge.

Gabrielle’s father, Gordon Terrelonge, attended Thursday’s hearing hoping to learn additional information about his missng daughter, but no light was shed on her whereabouts.

“I still want answers,” he said.

Davis was stopped by police in Margate back on Oct. 17 because she was suspected of shoplifting at a Dollar Tree. Officers didn’t know at the time that Gabrielle had not been seen by family since June.

Davis was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody, not for shoplifting, but for resisting without violence.

The arrest worried Gordon, since Davis was the girl’s sole caretaker, even when mother and daughter were living on the street.

Now Davis is facing a child neglect charge. She has remained quiet about her daughter’s fate.

Gordon said he has tried to retrace Davis’ steps.

“I started going to businesses and pretty much buildings that I think that they could have went to,” he said. “I don’t know, I’m not sure, ’cause I know when she was homeless and running around, she could have been anywhere, so I’m just, like, looking for clues ’cause, I mean, I don’t like waiting around for anyonw to tell me what’s next. I feel like I really want to find out the truth of my daughter.”

The concerned father said he’s struggling to hold onto hope.

“My faith is still strong, but yeah, her hope of her returning home is really slim to me now,” he said.

In court Thursday, Davis said nothing, except to ask that the prosecutor represent her, but Mollica told her that’s not the way it works.

“A public defender is a licensed attorney, so they’re appointed to your case. You can address it with Judge [John D.] Fry next time if you’d like to,” said Mollica.

Gordon said he even visited Davis in jail over the Thanksgiving holiday, but he learned no new details about his daughter.

Davis is expected back in court later this month.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.