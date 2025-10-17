DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Memorial Healthcare System in Davie had their annual Easel on Fire art exhibition at their Rebels Drop-in Center, celebrating creativity and recovery.

The Rebels Drop-In Center operates 365 days a year and serves as a safe haven for individuals seeking fellowship, support, and a creative outlet free of charge.

Facilitated by Memorial’s Outpatient Behavioral Health, the center offers compassionate support to those on their journey to recovery from mental health and substance use disorders.

Families and community leaders came together to honor the center’s impact and look at the various arts on display.

“This place changed my life, because here I started socializing, and learning arts in general,” said artist, Jonathan Mota Posada.

“A lot of people that come have never picked up a brush before, and then they come here, and then they find that art is therapeutic for them,” said Claudia Vicencio, with Memorial Healthcare System.

Fortunately, no easels were actually on fire.

The center is open year-round for adults who seek counseling or just want to pick up a brush.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.