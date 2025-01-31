HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Regional Hospital unveiled its newly expanded and redesigned Family Birthplace, a $68 million investment aimed at enhancing maternity care, particularly for high-risk pregnancies, in South Florida.

Spanning 59,150 square feet, the upgraded facility serves as a regional hub for expectant mothers facing complex conditions such as preeclampsia, placenta accreta spectrum, and gestational diabetes.

Memorial Regional, which delivers more babies than any other facility in Broward County, designed the expansion to provide a modern, comfortable environment for families while ensuring advanced care for high-risk patients.

The Family Birthplace features private postpartum rooms for added comfort, specialized antepartum rooms for extended monitoring, and a simulation lab to support ongoing clinical training.

Additional amenities include partner lounges, a meditation room, a kosher lounge, and educational spaces for new parents.

Hospital officials say the expansion underscores Memorial’s commitment to improving maternal health outcomes and providing top-tier care for growing families in South Florida.

