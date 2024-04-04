DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Memorial Outpatient Behavioral Health Center brought back the much-anticipated Easel on Fire event after its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held on Wednesday, the event showcased the artistic talents of individuals within the Rebels community at a new location, inviting the community to witness their creativity firsthand.

The event spotlighted the work crafted by artists who have found solace and strength through art as a means of healing, wellness, and recovery.

Each artist shared their unique and compelling story, illustrating the transformative power of creativity.

Attendees were treated to a variety of experiences, including refreshments, guided tours of the exceptional facility, and the rare opportunity to “Paint Like a Rebel” under the guidance of skilled artists.

The Rebels Drop-In Center, operational 365 days a year, including weekends and holidays, serves as a haven for individuals seeking fellowship, support, and a creative outlet free of charge.

Staffed by certified recovery peer specialists, many of whom have personal experiences with mental health and substance use disorders, the center offers compassionate support to those on their journey to recovery.

Memorial reported remarkable results from its efforts, with a significant increase in daily attendance from 2021 to 2022.

The growth surged even further in 2023, with a 70% increase in community participation, averaging 61 individuals attending per month.

