PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital gave newborns their first taste of the spooky season.

On Wednesday, the staff at Memorial Hospital West spread some cheer in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The department held its annual Halloween costume showcase.

The boo-tiful babies were dressed up in tiny outfits with wizard hats and superhero capes.

Nurses joined in on the fun, rocking bright orange pumpkin costumes.

The event helps bring smiles to families’ faces as their baby receives treatment.

