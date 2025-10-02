PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A beautiful ceremony was brought to life at a local hospital for a cancer patient.

The staff at Memorial Hospital West worked together to create a wedding for one of their patients, 67-year-old Richard Parague.

Parague told hospital staff that he had one wish: to marry his partner of 13 years.

So in just two days, the staff worked together to make his dream a reality.

Officials said Publix donated the wedding cake while staff members decorated the room and played instruments to honor the lovely couple.

Parague said he’s honored for the work put in by the staff.

“My doctor, Dr. Fernandez, told me I was right on the edge, so I’ve come a long way,” he said.

“With these nurses and doctors, they all put it together and I love them so much. They’re part of my family,” Karen Bowler, his wife, said.

It was a celebration to remind everyone that weddings aren’t all about glamour, but also compassion and care.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.