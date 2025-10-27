MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The nurses for Memorial Hospital Miramar transformed their NICU into a factory of adorable Halloween costumes.

The sweet switch came just in time for the spooky holiday.

Several babies were dressed up as characters from the film to match the theme.

Others were also dressed up as superheroes and Care Bears to celebrate with family.

Other Memorial Healthcare systems have held similar celebrations at their NICU wings.

