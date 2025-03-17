MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital held a very special celebration on Monday.

Memorial Hospital Miramar celebrated its 20th anniversary and to mark the occasion, the hospital welcomed back the first baby delivered in 2005 as a special guest.

Now-20-year-old Mackenzie Cleary reunited with the doctors and nurses who brought her into the world.

“It felt so special just seeing everyone and knowing that they’re all here to like celebrate me and the whole hospital,” she said.

Hospital officials spoke about the huge milestone.

“Mackenzie Cleary was the very first baby born here, 33 minutes after we opened, and since then, we’ve been privileged to deliver more than 67,000 babies,” said Memorial Hospital Miramar CEO Stephen Demers.

Cleary, who is studying to be a nurse, got a special gift from the hospital: her first stethoscope.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.