MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar’s Memorial Hospital promoted a medical mission this morning as they hosted their fourth annual Promise Walk for Preeclampsia.

The event aims to improve outcomes for mothers in danger of a life-threatening pregnancy and promote healthcare practices.

“Any mom that’s not feeling well in pregnancy should really just reach out to their medical providers to make sure they get taken care of,” said Dr. Elvire Jacques of Memorial Healthcare System. “So that way we can diagnose preeclampsia when it comes, and take care of their moms and their babies as soon as possible.”

September is preeclampsia awareness month.

7news’s own meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez, who is also expecting, was a special guest at the event.

“I’m not only a participant in this walk, but also an expectant mother,” said Vivian. “I’m also experiencing my own pregnancy journey.”

Her collaboration highlights the urgency and relevance of the cause, encouraging others to join in the fight against this condition.

