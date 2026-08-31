PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction on a memorial in honor of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting is set to begin.

Workers will construct the memorial for the 17 people who lost their lives in the 2018 shooting.

The memorial will feature concentric circles with a central fountain and seating, surrounded by limestone columns honoring each victim.

Construction is expected to be completed Feb. 2028, which will mark 10 years since the shooting.

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