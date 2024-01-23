POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A touching tribute was held for a 17-year-old boy who was killed after he came under fire in the parking lot of a Best Buy store. Mourners gathered Tuesday morning to honor the young football player.

The memorial was held at the victim’s school, Youth Under Construction, located at 1350 S. Dixie Highway in East Pompano Beach.

According to Plantation Police, the teen, identified as Terrance Farrington, died at the hospital after paramedics rushed him there in critical condition, Saturday night.

7News cameras captured mourners gathered at the school’s football field holding balloons. Farrington’s friends, family and teammates were seen holding hands and saying prayers.

Both Farrington’s mother and father were at the memorial.

“I appreciate everybody coming out. As you can see, he was a loved kid,” said Terrance Farrington Sr. “Full of life, full of life. He meant everything to me. Everything.”

On Monday, a chair was decorated at the school in his memory.

Detectives said Farrington was shot after he and three others were walking out of the Best Buy in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and North Flamingo Road, just after 8 p.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it remains unclear why the group was targeted, and detectives said the two subjects remain on the run.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

